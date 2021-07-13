Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $355.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on W. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $319.18.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $301.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.09. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $205.80 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $427,612.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,452 shares in the company, valued at $44,108,837.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,920,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,107. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 19.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

