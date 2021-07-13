Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $355.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on W. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $319.18.
Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $301.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.09. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $205.80 and a 12-month high of $369.00.
In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $427,612.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,452 shares in the company, valued at $44,108,837.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,920,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,107. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 19.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
