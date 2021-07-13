Wayne S. Doiguchi Sells 2,000 Shares of California BanCorp (NYSE:CALB) Stock

California BanCorp (NYSE:CALB) Director Wayne S. Doiguchi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $38,220.00.
CALB stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $19.88.
About California BanCorp
Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.