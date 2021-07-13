Wayne S. Doiguchi Sells 2,000 Shares of California BanCorp (NYSE:CALB) Stock

California BanCorp (NYSE:CALB) Director Wayne S. Doiguchi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $38,220.00.

CALB stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

