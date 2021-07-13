Wedbush Weighs in on Brinker International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $3.16 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

EAT stock opened at $63.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,198.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $78.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

