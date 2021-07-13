Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,224 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.38. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

