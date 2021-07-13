Weld Capital Management LLC Has $401,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Weld Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,118 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

