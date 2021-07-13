Weld Capital Management LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.93. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

