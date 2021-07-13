Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $479,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC opened at $191.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.40 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.