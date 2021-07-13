Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $57,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $625,711. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

BWXT stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

