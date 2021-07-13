Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 2,668 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Weld Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $1,516,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.46.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

