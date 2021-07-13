Wells Fargo & Company Raises NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $26.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NTST. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.80.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $987.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $25.14.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.