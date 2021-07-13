Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) versus Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Critical Review

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) and Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Western Uranium & Vanadium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Western Uranium & Vanadium and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Uranium & Vanadium $50,000.00 1,544.69 -$2.39 million N/A N/A Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$13.42 million ($0.51) -13.92

Western Uranium & Vanadium has higher revenue and earnings than Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Profitability

This table compares Western Uranium & Vanadium and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Uranium & Vanadium -3,332.20% -9.89% -8.18% Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -94.34% -41.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Western Uranium & Vanadium and Nouveau Monde Graphite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nouveau Monde Graphite has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.93%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than Western Uranium & Vanadium.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah. It also has interests in the Hansen, North Hansen, and Hansen Picnic Tree projects located in Fremont and Teller Counties, Colorado; the Keota project situated in Weld County, Colorado; and Ferris Haggerty project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Western Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. in October 2018. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec. It also engages in the real estate and trading businesses. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. in February 2017. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

