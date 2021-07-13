Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Morgan Stanley

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

