Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report $2.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the lowest is $2.24 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $9.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $9.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.27.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,283,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 264,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.71. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

