WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Holdings Decreased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,792 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in WestRock by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,566,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,351,000 after purchasing an additional 204,608 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in WestRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 184,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,186,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,746,000 after purchasing an additional 36,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

WestRock stock opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

