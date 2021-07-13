Willdan Group, Inc. (NYSE:WLDN) Director Sells 500,000 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NYSE:WLDN) Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00.

Shares of WLDN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,715. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $54.99.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

