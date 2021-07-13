William Blair Lowers Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) to Market Perform

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. William Blair’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

WBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of Welbilt stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,829. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 212.73 and a beta of 2.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.