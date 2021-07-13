William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.00. 8,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 32,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00.

William Hill Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)

William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

