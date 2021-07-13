WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NYSE:WSC) Director Mark S. Bartlett Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NYSE:WSC) Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $700,750.00.
Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.27. 1,714,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,844. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.
WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile
Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.