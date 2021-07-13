WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NYSE:WSC) Director Mark S. Bartlett Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NYSE:WSC) Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $700,750.00.

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.27. 1,714,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,844. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

