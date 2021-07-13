Woodline Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 667.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,678 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.24% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,960,000 after purchasing an additional 170,805 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,735,000 after buying an additional 294,464 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $104,247,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,557,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,191,000 after buying an additional 199,130 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACAD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

