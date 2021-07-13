Woodline Partners LP Invests $12.87 Million in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 188,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,867,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.29% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.66 and a 12-month high of $119.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.39) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

