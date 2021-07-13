Woodline Partners LP Invests $8.90 Million in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 262,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127,111 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.97.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,507.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

