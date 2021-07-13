Woodline Partners LP Sells 54,775 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Woodline Partners LP cut its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,775 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.26% of Relay Therapeutics worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,812. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLAY opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLAY. JMP Securities increased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

