Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.24. 37,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,740,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WKHS. B. Riley began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

