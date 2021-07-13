World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $167.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.26. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.59.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.8% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 145.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

