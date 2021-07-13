Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Market Cap Hits $376,375.85

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $195.93 or 0.00591385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $376,375.85 and $2,148.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00112233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00157655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,179.68 or 1.00149308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.94 or 0.00965710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.