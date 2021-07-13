XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $634,275.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $634,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,293,847 shares in the company, valued at $109,420,640.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $615,825.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $617,100.00.

On Friday, May 28th, John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16.

NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $89.85. The stock had a trading volume of 212,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 106.45 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 2.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

