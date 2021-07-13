XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) CFO Barry Wood Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00.

NYSE XPEL traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,899. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

