Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

YMAB stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,032. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,223,373.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,306,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,848,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $136,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,471 shares of company stock worth $10,041,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

