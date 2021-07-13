Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Up 5.3%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.18. 9,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,045,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

