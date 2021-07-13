YF Link (YFL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $207,943.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $207,943.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for $74.05 or 0.00225951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YF Link Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

