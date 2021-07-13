Yongbiao Ding Sells 200,000 Shares of Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) Stock

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) Senior Officer Yongbiao Ding sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,152.

Shares of SRI stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.10. The company had a trading volume of 302,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,899. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.25 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. Sparton Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41.

Get Sparton Resources alerts:

About Sparton Resources

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Matachewan Gold Property comprising 41 mining claims and 3 mining leases located in northern Ontario.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Sparton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.