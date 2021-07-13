Yongbiao Ding Sells 200,000 Shares of Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) Stock

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) Senior Officer Yongbiao Ding sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,152.
Shares of SRI stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.10. The company had a trading volume of 302,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,899. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.25 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. Sparton Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41.
About Sparton Resources
