Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Short Interest Update

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the June 15th total of 694,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,273,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,947,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,514,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YAC stock remained flat at $$9.88 on Tuesday. 56,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,309. Yucaipa Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

