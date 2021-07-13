Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on APPS. Roth Capital increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 117,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after acquiring an additional 350,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 166.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPS stock traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $66.71. 47,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,261. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 113.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.52.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

