Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $52.12.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $147,637,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.