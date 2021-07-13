Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post sales of $2.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $11.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.57.

Shares of JBHT opened at $165.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

