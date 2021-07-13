Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NYSE:OSTK) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NYSE:OSTK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. Overstock.com also reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Overstock.com.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Insiders have sold 11,720 shares of company stock worth $1,020,867 over the last ninety days.

Shares of OSTK stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,914. Overstock.com has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $128.50.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

