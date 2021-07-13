Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Announce $5.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.90 and the lowest is $5.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $3.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $22.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.85 to $22.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $19.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $20.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $535.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.30. The stock had a trading volume of 932,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $476.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $375.14 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $202.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.