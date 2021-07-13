Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NYSE:OLED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NYSE:OLED) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Universal Display reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,550%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Display.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLED opened at $218.40 on Tuesday. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $147.82 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

