Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Visteon reported earnings per share of ($1.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

NYSE VC traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $114.99. 162,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,224. Visteon has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $147.55.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 9,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $1,295,287.44.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

