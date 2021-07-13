Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.13. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

