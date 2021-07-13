Zacks: Analysts Expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.01. DZS reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DZS.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in DZS by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 21.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in DZS during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DZSI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 111,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,862. The company has a market capitalization of $523.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88. DZS has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.