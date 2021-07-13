Zacks: Analysts Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Grocery Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grocery Outlet.

Shares of NYSE:GO traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.57. 403,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,037. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $861,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,250 in the last quarter.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

