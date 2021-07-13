Zacks: Analysts Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.38). LendingClub posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

LC stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.76. 30,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.80.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 6,163 shares worth $90,024. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,096,000 after buying an additional 301,833 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,447,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,679,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after buying an additional 1,803,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 55,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

