Zacks: Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MEDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MEDP) will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Medpace reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medpace.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $184.78 on Tuesday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $94.72 and a 52-week high of $196.12.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.11, for a total transaction of $3,911,358.58. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 16,548 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $3,021,499.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,282 shares of company stock worth $19,296,587.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

