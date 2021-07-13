Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $926.06 Million

Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to post sales of $926.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $766.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $644.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,772. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

