Zacks: Analysts Expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Vocera Communications reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million.

Several research firms recently commented on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

VCRA opened at $41.54 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,027.75 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $130,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,125.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,301 shares of company stock worth $2,084,633 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.