Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Discovery posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.32.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 in the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Discovery by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 262,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

