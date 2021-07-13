Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $941.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.82.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.40. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $229.37 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

