Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.83 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post $7.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $8.05 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $6.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $32.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $34.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Shares of PM opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $100.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

