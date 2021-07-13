Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report sales of $4.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $16.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $17.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $20.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $206.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,232. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $139.89 and a one year high of $225.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

